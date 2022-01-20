Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given New €19.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

