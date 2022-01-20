Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT Lowered to €19.70 at Morgan Stanley

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.85.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

