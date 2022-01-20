Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $544.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

