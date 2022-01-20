CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 309,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after purchasing an additional 588,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,240 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

