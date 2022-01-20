CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 448,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,000. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock worth $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

