CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 387,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,850,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.95. 7,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.