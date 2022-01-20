CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $66.71 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,712,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

