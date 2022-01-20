CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.76. 5,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

