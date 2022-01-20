CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $66.71 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,712,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.04. The company had a trading volume of 271,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The firm has a market cap of $909.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

