CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $11.52 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.34% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,871. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

