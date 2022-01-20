CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,010,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 515,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,284. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

