Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.18.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.