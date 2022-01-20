CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.8% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded up $12.60 on Thursday, hitting $388.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.54 and its 200 day moving average is $424.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

