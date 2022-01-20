CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

