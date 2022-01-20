CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 19,280 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 26,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

