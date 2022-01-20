CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 7,966 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.17. 1,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,740. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

