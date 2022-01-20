CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 90,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.