CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6,000.00

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6,000.00 and last traded at $6,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 534.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,332.77 and a 200-day moving average of $823.24.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

