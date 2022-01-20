CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

