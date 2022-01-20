Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after buying an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,875. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

