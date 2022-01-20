Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.