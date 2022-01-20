Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

