Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

VWOB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,805. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

