Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 296,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804,074. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

