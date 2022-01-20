Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Chewy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,820. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

