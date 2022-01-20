Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.00

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 10535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.44 million and a P/E ratio of -71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.95.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

