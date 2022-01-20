Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.73.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.