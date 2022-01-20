Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 8,500 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.33. 216,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,784,168. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,817 shares of company stock valued at $63,158,420 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

