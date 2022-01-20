Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262,783 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 591,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289,678. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

