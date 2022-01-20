Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 712,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,719,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

