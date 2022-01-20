Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 1,620 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

Netflix stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

