Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 92,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

