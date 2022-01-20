Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Century Communities stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

