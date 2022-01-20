Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,868 shares during the quarter. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

