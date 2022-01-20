Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $451 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 49.0% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned about 0.26% of SEA worth $451,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SEA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Shares of SE stock traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,340. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.23 and its 200-day moving average is $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.