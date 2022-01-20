Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in December

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $581.30 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $574.17 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.84.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

