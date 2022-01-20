ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $50,405.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $875,888.49 and $50,405.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.75 or 1.00106905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

