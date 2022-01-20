Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

