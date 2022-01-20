Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.85

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 591554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

