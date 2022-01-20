Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

