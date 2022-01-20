Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

CVX stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

