Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $130.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

