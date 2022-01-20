CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

