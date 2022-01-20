CI Investments Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $278.06 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

