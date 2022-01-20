CI Investments Inc. Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.56 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.70.

