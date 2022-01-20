CI Investments Inc. Has $29.96 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,873,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Amundi bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

