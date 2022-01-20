CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

