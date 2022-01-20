CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 207 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.