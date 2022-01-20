CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

