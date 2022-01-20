CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.